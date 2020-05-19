SD cards to hit 4GB/sec transfer rate with PCIe 4.0

The latest SD 8.0 Specification for SD Express memory cards will offer top transfer speed of nearly 4GB/sec by using the PCI Express (PCIe) 4.0 specification. The full-sized SD cards use the NVMe Express (NVMe) upper layer protocol enabling an advanced memory access mechanism, while maintaining backward compatibility.



SD Express will be offered on SDHC, SDXC and SDUC memory cards.“By dramatically increasing the speeds for SD Express we’re giving device manufacturers and system developers more storage choices,” said Hiroyuki Sakamoto, SDA president. “SD 8.0 may open even more opportunities for extra high performance solutions using removable memory cards.”“PCI-SIG is pleased to see that SDA is continuing to adopt even faster PCIe technology configurations using PCIe 4.0 interface and dual lanes for one of the top leading removable memory cards – SD,” said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG president and chairman. “PCIe specification conformance tests are available today by major test vendors, offering a significant advantage for any new PCIe technology adopter.”“NVMe is the industry-recognized performance SSD interface from the client to the datacenter, shipping in millions of units,” said Amber Huffman, NVM Express™ Inc. president. “Consumers will benefit by SD Association continuing the adoption of the NVMe base specification for their latest SD Express cards.”