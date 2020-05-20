Samsung plans additional 5nm capacity at new fab in Pyeongtaek

Samsung Electronics will boost foundry capacity at the company's new production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea. The new foundry line will focus on EUV-based 5 nanometer (nm) and below process technology. Construction began this month and is expected to be in full operation in the second half of 2021.



Samsung recently added a new EUV-dedicated V1 line to its fab in Hwaseong, Korea. Initial mass production of the EUV-based 7nm process started in early 2019. The company is on track to start mass production of 5nm EUV process in the Hwaseong fab in the second half of this year.



“This new production facility will expand Samsung’s manufacturing capabilities for sub-5nm process and enable us to rapidly respond to the increasing demand for EUV-based solutions,” said Dr. ES Jung, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics. “We remain committed to addressing the needs of our customers through active investments and recruitment of talents. This will enable us to continue to break new ground while driving robust growth for Samsung’s foundry business.”



With the addition of the Pyeongtaek fab, Samsung will have a total of seven foundry production lines located in South Korea and the United States, comprised of six 12-inch lines and one 8-inch line.