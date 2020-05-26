Samsung Electronics intros stand-alone security chip for mobiles

Samsung Electronics Co. introduced a Secure Element (SE) chip and enhanced security software for mobile devices that offers protection for tasks such as booting, isolated storage, mobile payment and other applications. The latest security chip is Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (CC EAL) 6+ certified, the highest level acquired by a mobile component.
“In this era of mobility and contact-less interactions, we expect our connected devices, such as smartphones or tablets, to be highly secure so as to protect personal data and enable fintech activities such as mobile banking, stock trading and cryptocurrency transactions,” said Dongho Shin, senior vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “With the new standalone security element solution (S3FV9RR), Samsung is mounting a powerful deadbolt on smart devices to safeguard private information.”
Samsung’s new security solution supports hardware-based root of trust (RoT), secure boot and device authentication that brings mobile security to the next level. Especially for service providers, manufacturers and organizations, secure device authentication is enhanced with the RoT when running proprietary applications on a mobile device. As a bootloader initiates, a chain of trust is activated through which each and every firmware with approved keys is sequentially validated. This secure booting process is handled by the RoT, guarding the device against any possible malicious attacks or unauthorized software updates.