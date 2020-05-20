Sabey Data Centers activates Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute

Sabey Data Centers, one of the largest privately-owned multi-tenant data center owner/developer/operators in the United States, has added a Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute node to its Intergate.Quincy data center campus in central Washington. This enables Sabey’s customers to create private connections between their IT environment and Microsoft Azure and Office 365.



Robert Rockwood, President of Sabey Data Centers, said, “Azure ExpressRoute offers a cloud connectivity solution for customers with their own presence inside our Quincy data center. They now have direct, highly secure access to the Microsoft cloud without having to route through the internet. This is a game changer because our customers can now take advantage of the low-cost renewable power available at Intergate.Quincy without sacrificing any flexibility as they build their hybrid IT strategy.”Sabey operates two interconnected data center campuses in Central WA; both will be able to take advantage of the Azure ExpressRoute.