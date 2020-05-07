Ribbon posts Q1 sales of $158 million

Ribbon Communications reported Q1 2020 revenue of $158 million compared with $119 million in first quarter of 2019, an increase of 33%. Approximately $30 million of the year-over-year revenue increase was attributable to the acquisition of ECI Telecom, which closed on March 3, 2020. There was a GAAP net loss of $33 million, and a non-GAAP loss of $1 million.



"We are pleased with our first quarter sales results. In the face of very difficult global conditions for our customers and employees arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, we achieved organic revenue growth of eight percent compared with the first quarter of last year, driven by strong demand for our communications software as our customers responded to increased traffic on their networks," said Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications. "We saw an increase in session software deployments to facilitate remote work and Ribbon's multi-year investments in fully virtualized software and cloud products allowed us to rapidly deploy solutions for our Service Provider and Enterprise customers."



Mr. McClelland added, "During March we successfully completed the merger with ECI. Although the ongoing pandemic has impacted demand in certain regions and created supply chain challenges for our Packet Optical Network products, we are excited about the opportunities this merger provides, with an impressive breadth of products to serve our combined global customer base."



