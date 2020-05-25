PAWR Project to test AI-Driven Spectrum Sharing

The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) Project Office, led by US Ignite and Northeastern University, announces $2.7 million in new funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense for development work on advanced spectrum sharing technologies.



The PAWR program will perform spectrum sharing tests on a live 5G-NR network at the POWDER wireless testbed site in Salt Lake City, Utah. The researchers hope to demonstrated how two mobile operators can occupy spectrum in the same CBRS channel autonomously using AI.



PAWR is funded by the National Science Foundation and a consortium of 35 industry partners.



“When we started the PAWR program to develop and deploy four city-scale wireless testbeds across the country, it was with the intention of creating shared infrastructure to enable new research into advanced communications network technologies,” said Joe Kochan, Principal Investigator and Project Director for the PAWR Project Office. “We’re gratified to be able to support the DOD’s mission today to further network performance with greater spectrum sharing capabilities in the transition to 5G and beyond.”



http://www.advancedwireless.org