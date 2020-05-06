Open RAN Policy Coalition elects AT&T's Boyer as chairman

The Open RAN Policy Coalition elected representatives from 12 companies to serve on its Board of Directors.
Chris Boyer of AT&T was elected to serve as the Coalition’s Chairman; Eric Wenger of Cisco will serve as Vice-Chair; Nick Fetchko of Verizon as Treasurer; and Becky Fraser of Qualcomm as Secretary.
At-large Board members elected include Thierry Maupile of Altiostar; Jeff Blum of DISH Network; Robert Pepper of Facebook, Jayne Stancavage of Intel; John Baker of Mavenir; David Jeppsen of NTT; Azita Arvani of Rakuten Mobile; and Ed Howard of Vodafone.
Open RAN Policy Coalition seeks to diversify supply chain
A new Open RAN Policy Coalition has been formed to promote policies that will advance the adoption of open and interoperable solutions in the Radio Access Network (RAN) as a means to create innovation, spur competition and expand the supply chain for advanced wireless technologies including 5G.
The coalition believes that the U.S. Federal Government has an important role to play in facilitating and fostering an open, diverse and secure supply chain for advanced wireless technologies, including 5G, such as by funding research and development, and testing open and interoperable networks and solutions, and incentivizing supply chain diversity.
As evidenced by the current global pandemic, vendor choice and flexibility in next-generation network deployments are necessary from a security and performance standpoint,” said Diane Rinaldo, Executive Director, Open RAN Policy Coalition. “By promoting policies that standardize and develop open interfaces, we can ensure interoperability and security across different players and potentially lower the barrier to entry for new innovators.”
Open RAN Policy Coalition founding members include Airspan, Altiostar, AT&T, AWS, Cisco, CommScope, Dell, DISH Network, Facebook, Fujitsu, Google, IBM, Intel, Juniper Networks, Mavenir, Microsoft, NEC Corporation, NewEdge Signal Solutions, NTT, Oracle, Parallel Wireless, Qualcomm, Rakuten Mobile, Samsung Electronics America, Telefónica, US Ignite, Verizon, VMWare, Vodafone, World Wide Technology, and XCOM-Labs.
http://www.openRANpolicy.org
