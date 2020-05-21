NVIDIA's data center business tops $1 billion in quarterly sales, up 80% YoY

NVIDIA reported revenue of $3.08 billion for its first fiscal quarter ended April 26, 2020, up 39 percent from $2.22 billion a year earlier, and down 1 percent from $3.11 billion in the previous quarter.



GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $1.47, up 130 percent from $0.64 a year ago, and down 4 percent from $1.53 in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.80, up 105 percent from $0.88 a year earlier, and down 5 percent from $1.89 in the previous quarter.



NVIDIA completed its acquisition of Mellanox Technologies April 27, 2020, for a transaction value of $7 billion. It also transitioned its GPU Technology Conference to an all-digital format, drawing more than 55,000 registered participants, while NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote videos were viewed 3.8 million times in their first three days.





Gaming - First-quarter revenue was $1.34 billion, down 10 percent sequentially and up 27 percent from a year earlier.

Data Center - First-quarter revenue was $1.14 billion, up 18 percent sequentially and up 80 percent from a year earlier.

Professional Visualization - First-quarter revenue was $307 million, down 7 percent sequentially and up 15 percent from a year earlier.

Automotive - First-quarter revenue was $155 million, down 5 percent sequentially and down 7 percent from a year earlier.

“As the world battles COVID-19, we salute the first responders, healthcare workers, and service workers who courageously step in harm’s way to save lives and keep the world going,” said Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's CEO. NVIDIA had an excellent quarter. The acquisition of Mellanox expands our cloud and data center opportunity. We raised the bar for AI computing with the launch and shipment of our Ampere GPU. And our digital GTC conference attracted a record number of developers, highlighting the accelerating adoption of NVIDIA GPU computing.“Our Data Center business achieved a record and its first $1 billion quarter. NVIDIA is well positioned to advance the most powerful technology forces of our time – cloud computing and AI,” he said.Some highlights: