Nutanix gains FedRAMP designation for its Government Cloud

Nutanix's Xi Government Cloud has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorized designation at the Moderate security impact level. Xi Government Cloud has successfully completed a full security assessment and authorization at a moderate security impact level of 325 controls. The FedRAMP Moderate control baseline equates to a DoD Impact Level 2.



The Nutanix Xi Government Cloud, which is purpose-built for U.S. Federal government customers, includes Xi Frame, a multi-cloud Desktop as a Service (DaaS) platform, and Xi Beam, a Hybrid Cloud Cost Governance tool on the market. The platform could be used by federal agencies efficiently and securely offer telework capabilities to more employees, over an extended period of time.



The Xi Government Cloud is operated by Nutanix in compliance with United States International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). As part of this, Xi Frame is a DaaS platform that supports high-performance remote desktops running in AWS GovCloud, Azure Government, and Google Cloud FedRAMP regions, as well as on premises desktops using Nutanix AHV. Additionally, Xi Beam, a multi-cloud cost optimization and governance service, supports consolidated resource management, spend visibility and cost optimization for agencies of all sizes on both public and private clouds.



“Achieving the FedRAMP authorization for our Xi Government Cloud offerings, Xi Frame and Xi Beam, allows us to deliver new solutions to federal agencies that need to quickly and securely expand telework capabilities, while also managing the costs and governance of their cloud resources,” said Chris Howard, Vice President of U.S. Federal Sales at Nutanix. “With federal agencies adjusting to remote work environments, they will be able to access the same seamless hybrid cloud environments and security provided by internal networks from remote locations.”



