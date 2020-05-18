NTT collaborates with ITER project

NTT has signed a cooperation agreement with ITER, the International Fusion Energy Organization, which is building the world’s first experimental hydrogen fusion reactor in southern France. NTT is the first Japanese company to sign a collaborative agreement with ITER.



NTT said the collaboration will focus on:





Exploration of innovative future Information and Communication Technology, including ultra-high-speed network, ultra-low latency network connectivity, data storage, computing, and global network infrastructure.

Exploration of the concept “IOWN” including All-Photonics Network, Digital Twin Computing, and Cognitive Foundation.

Information distribution and control platforms in preparation for ITER’s first plasma in 2025 and beyond.