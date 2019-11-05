Microsoft to acquire Metaswitch Networks

Microsoft agreed to acquire Metaswitch Networks, a long-time leader in providing high-performance software to the communications industry. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Metaswitch has been a pioneer in cloud-native solutions for telecom operators. Its range of solutions include:



VoIP softswitches and gateways

VoLTE/VoWiFi

Voice and VoLTE interconnect

IMS core deployments

Session Border Control

Robocall blocking

Converged voice and data messaging

Group Communications and Collaboration

Cloud contact centers











Microsoft said Azure Edge Zones and Azure Private Edge Zones will enable:



Development of distributed applications across cloud, on-premises, and edge using the same Azure Portal, APIs, development, and security tools.

Local data processing for latency critical industrial IoT and media services workloads.

Acceleration of IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and real-time analytics by optimizing, building, and innovating for robotics, automation, and mixed reality.

New frontiers for developers working with high-density graphics and real-time operations in industries such as gaming.

An evolving platform built with customers, carriers, and industry partners to allow seamless integration and operation of a wide selection of Virtual Network Functions, including 5G software and SD-WAN and firewalls from technology partners such as Affirmed, Mavenir, Nuage Networks from Nokia, Metaswitch, Palo Alto Networks, and VeloCloud By VMware.

Microsoft, which has already announced an Azure Edge Zone partnership with AT&T, is now expanding the program to the following carriers: Etisalat, NTT Communications, Proximus, Rogers, SK Telecom, Telefonica, Telstra, SK Telecom, and Vodafone Business.



By connecting Azure services directly to 5G networks inside the carrier's data centers, applications will benefit from significantly reduced latency,



“This is a uniquely challenging time across the globe as we rethink how to help organizations serve their customers and stakeholders,” said Anne Chow, chief executive officer, AT&T Business. “Fast and intelligent mobile networks will be increasingly central to all of our lives. Combining our network knowledge and experience with Microsoft’s cloud expertise will give businesses a critical head start.”



In addition, Microsoft announced the preview of Azure Private Edge Zones, a private 5G/LTE network combined with Azure Stack Edge on-premises delivering an ultra-low latency, secure, and high bandwidth solution for organizations to enable scenarios, like with Attabotics, accelerating e-commerce delivery times by using 3D robotic goods-to-person storage, retrieval, and real-time order fulfillment solutions. This solution leverages Azure Edge Zones and IoT technologies such as Azure IoT Central and Azure Sphere.



https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/microsoft-partners-with-the-industry-to-unlock-new-5g-scenarios-with-azure-edge-zones/ Microsoft has begun previewing Azure Edge Zones, which are 5G customer scenarios that can leverage its cloud capabilities.Microsoft said Azure Edge Zones and Azure Private Edge Zones will enable:Microsoft, which has already announced an Azure Edge Zone partnership with AT&T, is now expanding the program to the following carriers: Etisalat, NTT Communications, Proximus, Rogers, SK Telecom, Telefonica, Telstra, SK Telecom, and Vodafone Business.By connecting Azure services directly to 5G networks inside the carrier's data centers, applications will benefit from significantly reduced latency,“This is a uniquely challenging time across the globe as we rethink how to help organizations serve their customers and stakeholders,” said Anne Chow, chief executive officer, AT&T Business. “Fast and intelligent mobile networks will be increasingly central to all of our lives. Combining our network knowledge and experience with Microsoft’s cloud expertise will give businesses a critical head start.”In addition, Microsoft announced the preview of Azure Private Edge Zones, a private 5G/LTE network combined with Azure Stack Edge on-premises delivering an ultra-low latency, secure, and high bandwidth solution for organizations to enable scenarios, like with Attabotics, accelerating e-commerce delivery times by using 3D robotic goods-to-person storage, retrieval, and real-time order fulfillment solutions. This solution leverages Azure Edge Zones and IoT technologies such as Azure IoT Central and Azure Sphere.



Metaswitch demos packet core for private LTE on Azure Metaswitch



Metaswitch said its Fusion Core is tightly integrated with Microsoft’s networking and edge connectivity solutions for a seamless configuration and provisioning experience. It can be integrated with the Ruckus CBRS-based RAN solution, and the Attabotics 3D robotic goods-to-person storage, retrieval and real-time order fulfillment system. It offers a programmable User Plane Function (UPF) that delivers very high bandwidth capacity in edge deployments while conserving space and power requirements.



“Cloud native and IoT applications are shaking the entirety of large and high-growth communications and data processing industries,” said Shriraj Gaglani, EVP of Business and Corporate Development at Metaswitch. “With deep integration of enhanced Fusion Core features with the Azure cloud and edge platforms, the combined Private LTEaaS solution hits a sweet spot in the heart of this megatrend.”



“The Microsoft Azure-based private LTE solution builds on decades of Microsoft enterprise success stories,” said Ross Ortega, Partner PM, Azure Networking. “In collaborating with Metaswitch and Ruckus, we see opportunity to enable IoT applications and take advantage of the security, latency and bitrates provided by private LTE networks for our mutual customers.”



http://www.metaswitch.com Metaswitch demonstrated its microservices-based, high-performance Packet Core as part of Microsoft Azure capabilities for private LTE during Microsoft Ignite.Metaswitch said its Fusion Core is tightly integrated with Microsoft’s networking and edge connectivity solutions for a seamless configuration and provisioning experience. It can be integrated with the Ruckus CBRS-based RAN solution, and the Attabotics 3D robotic goods-to-person storage, retrieval and real-time order fulfillment system. It offers a programmable User Plane Function (UPF) that delivers very high bandwidth capacity in edge deployments while conserving space and power requirements.“Cloud native and IoT applications are shaking the entirety of large and high-growth communications and data processing industries,” said Shriraj Gaglani, EVP of Business and Corporate Development at Metaswitch. “With deep integration of enhanced Fusion Core features with the Azure cloud and edge platforms, the combined Private LTEaaS solution hits a sweet spot in the heart of this megatrend.”“The Microsoft Azure-based private LTE solution builds on decades of Microsoft enterprise success stories,” said Ross Ortega, Partner PM, Azure Networking. “In collaborating with Metaswitch and Ruckus, we see opportunity to enable IoT applications and take advantage of the security, latency and bitrates provided by private LTE networks for our mutual customers.”

Microsoft to acquire Affirmed Networks for telco cloud vEPC Affirmed Networks, Mergers And Acquisitions, Microsoft



Affirmed Networks, which is based in Acton, Massachusetts, supplies virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) solutions for mobile operators. Affirmed’s virtualized evolved packet solution capabilities include CUPS, 5G NSA, network slicing, integrated virtual probe, virtualized DPI, GiLAN, analytics and security services, virtualized Wi-Fi, and service automation platform. The company claims 76 deployments, including announced projects with AT&T, Etisalat, and Vodafone.



Microsoft said the acquisition will boost its efforts "to work with the telecommunications industry, building on our secure and trusted cloud platform for operators. With Affirmed Networks, we will be able to offer new and innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of operators, including managing their network workloads in the cloud."



https://www.affirmednetworks.com/ Microsoft agreed to acquire Affirmed Networks. Financial terms were not disclosed.Affirmed Networks, which is based in Acton, Massachusetts, supplies virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) solutions for mobile operators. Affirmed’s virtualized evolved packet solution capabilities include CUPS, 5G NSA, network slicing, integrated virtual probe, virtualized DPI, GiLAN, analytics and security services, virtualized Wi-Fi, and service automation platform. The company claims 76 deployments, including announced projects with AT&T, Etisalat, and Vodafone.Microsoft said the acquisition will boost its efforts "to work with the telecommunications industry, building on our secure and trusted cloud platform for operators. With Affirmed Networks, we will be able to offer new and innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of operators, including managing their network workloads in the cloud."

Metaswitch (formerly Data Connection Ltd) was founded in 1981 and is based in London. The company is privately held.Yousef Khalidi,Corporate Vice President, Azure Networking, states: "This announcement builds on our recent acquisition of Affirmed Networks, which closed on April 23, 2020. Metaswitch’s complementary portfolio of ultra-high-performance, cloud-native communications software will expand our range of offerings available for the telecommunications industry. Microsoft intends to leverage the talent and technology of these two organizations, extending the Azure platform to both deploy and grow these capabilities at scale in a way that is secure, efficient and creates a sustainable ecosystem. As the industry moves to 5G, operators will have opportunities to advance the virtualization of their core networks and move forward on a path to an increasingly cloud-native future. Microsoft will continue to meet customers where they are, working together with the industry as operators and network equipment providers evolve their own operations."