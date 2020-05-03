Microsoft releases Windows Server containers and private clusters for Kubernetes

Microsoft announced the general availability of Windows Server container support on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).



AKS simplifies the deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters and provides a highly reliable and available environment for your applications. It integrates seamlessly with world-class development tools such as GitHub and Visual Studio Code and is built on years of Microsoft security expertise focusing on data protection and compliance.



Windows Server containers enables customers to "lift and shift" Windows applications to run on managed Kubernetes service with Azure.



For example, users can create, upgrade, and scale Windows node pools in AKS through the standard tools (portal/CLI) and Azure will help manage the health of the cluster automatically.



Microsoft also announced the general availability of both private clusters and managed identities support in AKS. Private clusters ensure isolation to a private network.



