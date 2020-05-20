MEF 3.0 certification now encompasses 24 Service Providers

MEF noted a significant milestone for its certification programs for Carrier Ethernet and SD-WAN services.



Twenty-four service providers from around the world now offer a combined total of 77 certified MEF 3.0 SD-WAN and Carrier Ethernet (CE) services.



“The large number of MEF 3.0 certifications celebrated today represents a key milestone on our journey to develop a global federation of dynamic, trusted, and certified services that power enterprise digital transformation,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “I wish to congratulate each service provider for achieving MEF 3.0 certification and demonstrating their commitment to delivering innovative solutions with compelling value for customers.”



All certified MEF 3.0 service providers are listed in the MEF Services Certification Registry.



Certified MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Service Providers



In March 2020, MEF announced that Comcast Business, PCCW Global, Spectrum Enterprise, and Telia Company were the first service providers in the world to become MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certified, demonstrating conformity to the industry’s only standard for SD-WAN managed services.



MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification – which has now shifted from the pilot phase to general availability – is expected to play an important role in driving growth of the global managed SD-WAN services market, which Frost & Sullivan projects will reach nearly $6.4 billion by 2023.



"As one of the first service providers to achieve MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification, we’re committed to being a technology and standards leader in the Ethernet ecosystem to improve the quality, management and interoperability of Ethernet services for our customers,” said Bob Victor, SVP Product Management, Comcast Business. “We’re encouraged by the expanding number of certified MEF 3.0 service providers and are proud to be included among the leaders offering the industry’s most innovative WAN services.”



MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification testing is conducted by Spirent, a MEF Accredited Certification Test Partner. Companies interested in certification of SD-WAN managed services and products should contact sd-wan@mef.net for more information.



Certified MEF 3.0 CE Service Providers



Orchestration-ready MEF 3.0 CE services provide the highest level of performance, assurance, and agility available in what Vertical Systems Group estimates is a $60+ billion global CE services market. MEF 3.0 CE certification is available for a set of subscriber services (E-Line, E-LAN, E-Tree) and a set of operator services (Access E-Line and Transit E-Line).



Twenty-one service providers offer a total of 73 certified MEF 3.0 CE services, including: Bell (Canada), Online (Kuwait), CAT (Thailand), CMC Networks (South Africa), CMC Telecom (Vietnam),DOCOMO PACIFIC (Guam), euNetworks (UK), Fiberail (Malaysia), LinkNet (Indonesia), Marcatel (Mexico), Maxis Broadband (Malaysia), Moratelindo (Indonesia), Open Fiber (Italy), Orange Business Services (France), Sparklight Business (USA), Telxius (Spain/Latin America), TIME (Malaysia), SSE Enterprise Telecoms (UK), UFINET (Spain/Latin America), Telia Company (Sweden), and VNPT (Vietnam).



http://www.mef.net/certification/services-certification-registry





