MediaTek's Dimensity 820 chip delivers 5G NR (sub-6GHz)

MediaTek introduced its Dimensity 820 5G system-on-chip (SoC), which packs a high performance Arm Mali G57 GPU graphics plus HyperEngine 2.0. It offer support for 120Hz high frame-rate displays, while leading HDR features with MediaTek MiraVision showcases the most vivid visuals in videos and streams.



"Our Dimensity 1000 is already powering impressive flagship 5G devices in a number of markets. With the new Dimensity 820, we're now making 5G much more accessible," said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. "The Dimensity 820 stands out beyond competitors by offering four high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 cores at 2.6GHz within its octa-core CPU, delivering superb performance and responsiveness, among its incredible AI, gaming and photography experiences."







MediaTek's Dimensity 820 integrates a 5G NR (sub-6GHz) modem into this single-chip solution with MediaTek's 5G UltraSave technologies, including exclusive 5G UltraSave Network Environment Detection and 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness, that altogether provides best-in-class energy efficiency. The 5G modem design also uses dynamic bandwidth part (BWP) adaption and connected mode discontinuous reception (C-DRX) power-saving technologies.5G Carrier Aggregation (CA) technology delivers higher average speeds and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas for the most reliable connectivity on the go. The Dimensity 820 also supports dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) 5G technology for access to the fastest speeds and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services on both SIMs.