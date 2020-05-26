Kyoto Semiconductor intros Two-Wavelength Photodiode

Kyoto Semiconductor Co. introduced a Two-Wavelength Photodiode with photosensitivity for a wide range of wavelengths, from 400 to 1,700 nm, arrayed along the same light axis. The device is capable of being surface-mounted, with silicon and indium-gallium-arsenide photodiodes. Samples will be available from August 31, 2020.



Applications could include spectroscopic analysis, enabling the identification of objects and their characteristics by reflecting light off those objects and measuring the degrees of transmission and reflection.https://www.kyosemi.co.jp/en/lp/kpmc29