KT brings 5G to warehouse carts

KT is using 5G self-driving carts at its own Seobu distribution and logistics center.



The 5G autonomous carts transport smartphones and other devices to designated locations, as requested by the control center and the person in charge. The self-driving logistics vehicles and AIV service are based on KT's integrated mobility platform, dubbed "5G Mobility Makers." The platform is at the core of KT's connected car services, which feature automated driving control by collecting and analyzing data produced by different vehicles.







"In preparation for the post-COVID era, technologies to minimize person-to-person contact are increasingly demanded throughout industries," said Choi Kangrim, Head of KT's Connected Car Biz Center. "By applying AIV service based on our advanced communication networks and platforms in a wider scope of industries and leading relevant technological advancement, we at KT will do our utmost to help our customers enjoy the benefits in their everyday lives."