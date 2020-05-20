IP Infusion's new Open SD-Edge platform delivers uCPE based on DANOS

IP Infusion introduced its Open SD-Edge platform for universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE) based on DANOS-Vyatta edition software, which is widely deployed at scale for multiple, white box use cases in AT&T’s production network.



DANOS is a carrier-targeted network operating system (NOS) project hosted by the Linux Foundation. By pre-integrating with the FRR (FRRouting) and DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) projects, DANOS facilitates evaluations and Proof of Concepts for VNFs and applications.



– General availability in Q3’20 - available in a white-box or virtual form-factor for securely interconnecting branch offices and migrating workloads to the cloud. Universal SD-Edge – General availability in Q4’20 - cloud managed uCPE for enterprise/branch connectivity including security, SD-WAN and WAN optimization use cases, with the flexibility to add VNF services from third parties.





IP Infusion said its Open SD-Edge platform supports a range of uCPE use cases and delivers a platform for operational simplicity, agile deployment of virtualized services and lower CAPEX, leading to reduced total cost of ownership. It includes white box hardware, DANOS-Vyatta edition, and hosts third-party Virtualized Network Functions (VNFs) for SD-WAN, routing, VPN, and firewall support for VNFs on a general-purpose appliance. This eliminates the need for stacks of proprietary equipment and software that require specialized IT skills to install, configure, and maintain.“As a leader in disaggregated networking, IP Infusion’s Open SD-Edge platform allows our customers a streamlined path to migrate to Software-Defined services, simplify network infrastructure and management, while future-proofing their networks as their business needs evolve,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO, IP Infusion. “Today’s agile businesses require support at lightning speeds. With industry standard hardware infused with open source software, and virtualized technology, our customers can realize unprecedented agility and automation at a lowest cost per bit.”Under an agreement with AT&T, IP Infusion is the value-added integrator of DANOS-Vyatta edition and has the rights to sell DANOS-Vyatta edition as a commercial solution and provide ongoing support for carrier customers who need additional integration expertise. It also allows provides the flexibility for users to choose from multiple hardware vendors.DANOS-Vyatta edition now covers cell site router (CSR) and uCPE applications in a common platform for both wide area and local area networking. The three new Open SD-Edge use cases planned for delivery in 2020 are:The Cloud Services Router and uCPE solutions are now available for demonstration in the Azure cloud marketplace and as a VNF (VM) for server environments.