Introducing the CBRS Smart Radio by Doodle Labs

Doodle Labs introduced a new model of its Smart Radio that operates at the CBRS band (3550-3700 MHz) for use in low-latency, private wireless networks.



Doodle Labs's new RM-3625 Smart Radio can be configured to operate in both the Citizens Band Radio Service Device (CBSD-A) and End User Device (EUD) roles for mobile Industrial IoT use cases. Mesh Rider is an advanced RF and networking technology for long-range communication. Customers regularly stream low latency HD video from up to 20 km away (field proven for 116 km telemetry link). The RM-3625 is available in three use-case optimized form factors: Embedded, External and Pocketable. The Embedded version is smaller than a deck of cards and is particularly suited for integration inside OEM equipment. T



The new RM-3625 model joins the company's extensive portfolio of Smart Radios that operate at various frequencies in the 100 MHz to 6 GHz range.



“We’re excited with our CBRS solution. Similar to our Industrial WiFi products, this CBRS model opens up a new set of opportunities for our customers in many industry verticals and especially in the fast growing Autonomous/Unmanned Ground Vehicles sector,” said Amol Parikh, VP of Marketing at Doodle Labs.



https://doodlelabs.com/products/smart-radio/smart-radio-cbrs-rm-3625-overview











