Intelsat offers Cellular Backhaul Solution for U.S. Mobile Operators

Intelsat launched CellBackhaul, an end-to-end managed service that helps Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) provide cost-efficient and rapid 4G and 5G broadband coverage to rural areas of the United States.
As an end-to-end cellular backhaul managed service, Intelsat CellBackhaul includes:
- Network-design consultation
- Connectivity from the MNO's cell sites to their core network over Intelsat's high-performance integrated space and ground network
- Satellite antenna and modem, plus additional equipment installation and maintenance options
- Guaranteed Service Level Agreements (SLAs)
- 24x7 network-operations support
“We innovate to help our customers connect more people, places, and devices they otherwise would not be able to connect, and we do that on a global scale,” said Intelsat Director of Product Management for Networks, Gerry Collins. “Our service will enable our U.S. mobile network operators to quickly and cost-effectively expand their coverage and bring connectivity into unserved and underserved areas, including many previously considered unreachable or unprofitable.”
Intelsat also noted that the FCC is moving forward with its planned $9 billion 5G Rural Fund. As much as 67% of the U.S. landmass in 49 states and three U.S. territories could be eligible for funds to bring 5G into rural communities and support connectivity needs of American farms and ranches – a tremendous opportunity for U.S. MNOs.
Intelsat plans to roll out the Intelsat CellBackhaul service to mobile operators in additional regions, including Africa, in late 2020.