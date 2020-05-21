Intelsat offers Cellular Backhaul Solution for U.S. Mobile Operators

Intelsat launched CellBackhaul, an end-to-end managed service that helps Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) provide cost-efficient and rapid 4G and 5G broadband coverage to rural areas of the United States.



As an end-to-end cellular backhaul managed service, Intelsat CellBackhaul includes:





Network-design consultation

Connectivity from the MNO's cell sites to their core network over Intelsat's high-performance integrated space and ground network

Satellite antenna and modem, plus additional equipment installation and maintenance options

Guaranteed Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

24x7 network-operations support