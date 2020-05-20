Intel acquires Rivet Networks for Killer Wi-Fi 6 modules

Intel has acquired Rivet Networks, a start-up offering Wi-Fi and Ethernet modules. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rivet is based in Austin, Texas.



Rivet's products maximize Wi-Fi bandwidth utilization and optimize the wireless network connection. Rivet's products can also utilize the combination of Ethernet and Wi-Fi to prioritize traffic over both connections. Its product line includes the Rivet Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, a module based on Intel's Wi-Fi 6 chipset. The Killer AX1650 is a 2×2, WiFi 6 module that supports 160 MHz channels and Bluetooth 5.1. It delivers up to 2.4 Gbps of throughput with low latencies.



The Rivet team will join Intel's Wireless Solutions Group within the Client Computing Group. Intel notes that it has taken a leading role in the development and testing of 801.11ax (Wi-Fi 6).







