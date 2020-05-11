Innovium pushes switching silicon to 25.6 Tbps with support for 112G PAM4

Innovium unveiled its TERALYNX 8 networking switch silicon featuring a massive 25.6 Tbps capacity and support for 112G PAM4 SerDes I/O. This next-generation TERALYNX 8 design features deep programmability, the largest on-chip buffers, and advanced telemetry capabilities.



Innovium's TERALYNX 8 switch, which is aimed at hyperscale data centers and which is expected to sample in the second half of 2020, could be used for highly compact, highest port-density single-chip switches for 100G to 800G configurations, including 1RU, 32 x 800G switch. The silicon will be delivered in a single 7nm die fabricated by TSMC.



Innovium confirmed that its current generation, 12.7 Tbps switching silicon is already being used by numerous commercial customers, including some of the biggest cloud provider networks.





112G SerDes IO with best economics for next-generation switches

Up to 256 long-reach (LR) 112G PAM4 SerDes to enable switch configurations such as 32 x 800G, 64 x 400G, 128 x 200 and 256 x 100G

Enables industry’s most compact 32 x 800G (25.6 Tbps) switch in 1RU form factor

Enables a range of connectivity options, including 10/25/50/100/200/400 GbE

Range of pin-compatible SKU options, including 25.6 Tbps, 12.8 Tbps and 8Tbps

Largest on-chip buffer of 170 MB for a data-center switch

Highest radix with 256 ports to help flatten network tiers

INNOFLEX programmable forwarding pipeline offers unmatched flexibility and feature-set

Enhanced forwarding and ACL table scales

Robust RoCE, PFC and rich QoS necessary for distributed storage, HPC and AI applications

FLASHLIGHT™ v3 telemetry and analytics solves toughest troubleshooting problems

Hardware driven in-band and streaming telemetry available at line-rate

Additional innovations for deep analytics correlated to applications

Unique predictive and actionable information versus reactive data overload seen in alternative switch providers

Industry’s most scalable and fully compatible product line from 1 to 25.6T

Full SW and architecture compatibility with TERALYNX 5 & TERALYNX 7

Some TERALYNX 8 highlights“We are excited to see several top cloud customers deploying our industry-leading TERALYNX 7 based switches. They are experiencing tremendous growth from workloads such as AI, HPC and dis-aggregated storage and looking for significantly higher networking performance,” said Rajiv Khemani, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovium Inc. “Leveraging our modern, ultra-efficient TERALYNX architecture, we are pleased to launch TERALYNX 8 that addresses critical requirements of performance, latency, analytics and quality for next generation data-center networks.”Innovium is headquartered in San Jose, California, with design centers in Portland, Oregon, and Bengaluru, India.