IDL2020: Visionary papers and videos

In recognition of the International Day of Light (May 16th), leaders in the photonics field released new articles that describe how light-based technologies are driving cleaner energy, sustainable farming, high-speed connectivity, and better diagnostics and treatments.



The authors include Nobel Laureate Donna Strickland, University of Waterloo, Canada; Juergen Popp and Ute Neugebauer, Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology e.V. Jena, Germany; Cather Simpson, University of Auckland, New Zealand; and Imrana Ashraf, Quaid-i-Azam University, Pakistan.



“The best thing we can do is put our confidence in scientists and engineers who work with light and in many other areas of science to develop solutions to the many challenges we are facing, and to guide us towards a brighter future.” - International Day of Light Steering Committee Chair John Dudley, Université Bourgogne Franche-Comté, France.



Key advancements noted in the articles:





The development of efficient LEDs provide cost-effective lighting solutions, which are especially impactful in developing nations and lower greenhouse gas emissions worldwide;

Fiber optics has revolutionized the way humans interact in the 21st century by easing the communication and transmission of information;

The science of light has created diagnostic equipment, along with incoherent and coherent light solutions for treatment of outbreaks, such as COVID-19;

Light-based sensing technologies allow for more accurate monitoring of environmental health as countries assess climate change;

Developments in imaging and remote sensing are enabling sustainable agriculture goals that help mitigate food shortages.

“These visionary leaders have shared thoughtful articles that we hope will resonate with scientists and non-scientists alike. Each topic also connects to current and future solutions around the pandemic we are living through now. IEEE Photonics Society is proud to support this initiative.” - IEEE Photonics Society President Carmen Menoni, Colorado State University, USA."SPIE is proud to be one of the founding sponsors working to establish the International Day of Light. The solutions to today's global challenges will all involve light-based technologies, either directly or indirectly. Highlighting this impact is crucial, as we must broaden the awareness of light in our lives across the globe," said SPIE President John E. Greivenkamp, University of Arizona, USA“OSA’s partnership with our fellow societies to support this campaign is essential to building public awareness of the importance of the science of light and light-based technologies. Light has to be on the forefront of minds for voters, policy-makers, STEM educators and - most importantly - the next generation of our workforce,” commented OSA President Stephen D. Fantone, Optikos Corporation, USA.