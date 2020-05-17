IDL2020: 60th anniversary of the laser

Saturday, May 16th marked the annual International Day of Light (IDL2020) as well as the 60th anniversary of the first demonstration of a laser.



















The first laser was built by Theodore H. Maiman at Hughes Research Laboratories and successfully fired for the first time on May 16, 1960. The development was based on theoretical work by Charles Hard Townes and Arthur Leonard Schawlow.II-VI, which has been making precision optics for CO2 lasers for nearly 50 years, commemorated IDL2020 by supporting UNESCO as an official Gold Sponsor of the IDL, and by releasing three videos on the topic.