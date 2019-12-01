GTT announces resignation of its CEO

Richard D. Calder will step down as president and CEO of GTT, effective on June 1, 2020.



“We appreciate the many accomplishments Rick has achieved since joining GTT as CEO in May 2007 over 13 years ago,” stated H. Brian Thompson, GTT executive chairman. “We have initiated an executive search for a new CEO to lead GTT moving forward.”



GTT is conducting a search for a replacement. In the interim, the company will be led by a group made up of several top executives, including chief financial officer Steven Berns, chief revenue officer Ernie Ortega, general counsel Chris McKee and senior vice president of operations and engineering Bob Burris.









