GLOBALFOUNDRIES adopts ITAR security and export control at Fab8

GLOBALFOUNDRIES will implement export control security measures at its most advanced manufacturing facility, Fab 8, in Malta, New York.



Specifically, the company plans to bring its Fab 8 facility into compliance with both the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) standards and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), making the company the most advanced ITAR foundry in the United States.



The new control assurances, which will go into effect later this year, will make confidentiality and integrity protections available for defense-related applications, devices or components manufactured at GF’s Fab 8 facility.



GF notes that it has invested over $13 billion in Fab 8 to date.





