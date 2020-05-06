Fujitsu supplies Open ROADM planning tool to Tier 1 operator

Fujitsu Network Communications confirmed that its Virtuora PD multi-vendor network design and planning tool for Open ROADM networks has been selected by a Tier One service provider.



The Fujitsu Network Virtuora PD, an SDN-based application, optimizes and simplifies planning, design, and testing of optical networks that conform to Open ROADM specifications.



Virtuora PD accesses a set of common network characteristics from multiple vendors’ equipment to align with service provider business processes. As a result, service providers can speed up the overall process of network design and deployment; reduce errors with zero touch provisioning; and drive out operational inefficiencies with tightly integrated Operations Support Systems (OSS) tools.



“As a contributing member of the Open ROADM Multi-Source Agreement (MSA), Fujitsu is committed to the core principles of multi-vendor, software-enabled Open ROADM ecosystems,” said Francois Lafontaine, vice president and head of the software business at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “Virtuora PD is a key component in enabling open networks, helping providers overcome the disadvantages of proprietary architectures.”



https://www.fujitsu.com/us/products/network/



