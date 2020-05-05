Finland's IT Center for Science tests 400G with ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex

CSC – IT Center for Science, which operates the Finnish University and Research Network (FUNET), has transported 400 Gbps over its existing long-haul network using the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex.



The trials pave the way for ultra-fast access to Finland’s supercomputers and could offer a major boost to Europe’s research and education community.



ADVA's FSP 3000 TeraFlex enables channels of up to 1200 Gbps for 3x 400GbE services and a total capacity of 3.6 Tbps. Using network telemetry, software-defined fractional QAM modulation and adaptive baud rate capabilities, the solution is able to ensure maximum spectral efficiency at every point in the network. This enables operators to leverage previously unused optical spectrum so that deployed infrastructure can be made to transport far more data. As well as succeeding with 600 Gbps transport over 278km and with 400 Gbps over 2,844km, the trials showed the power of harnessing granular increments with speeds of 300 Gbps over 4,681km.“These trials demonstrate how the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ performs over long-haul distances, and the results were well above our expectations. It was the first time when we really needed a gridless line system to enable a full choice of line speeds and modulations. The powerful performance of TeraFlex™ and its flexibility to tune line speed and modulation, will allow us to optimize spectrum usage and minimize the cost of providing services to our users,” said Jani Myyry, FUNET network, CSC – IT Center for Science. “Our network provides essential connectivity for research and education institutes in Finland and throughout the Nordics. Initially we were aiming for transport based on 100Gbit/s and 200Gbit/s but are now seeing an increasing need for speeds above that, up to use cases requiring a bandwidth of multiple Tbit/s. TeraFlex and our ADVA open line system infrastructure enable us to efficiently scale our network with line speeds of 400Gbit/s and above. The trials show how TeraFlex™ dramatically increases flexibility and efficiency for 100GbE and 400GbE transport over long-haul distances.”