Ericsson cites 5G momentum in Europe

Ericsson highlighted a host of recently announced deals with leading service providers across Europe, including the following:



UK - In April, BT to deploy a dual-mode 5G Core solution with Ericsson. The solution will form a key component in BT’s move to a single converged IP network, incorporating network orchestration and automation as well as continuous delivery and integration processes into BT’s existing customer experience management platforms using Ericsson Expert Analytics and built-in software probes.



The Netherlands - VodafoneZiggo, the leading Dutch communications service provider, is launching 5G across the Netherlands with Ericsson Spectrum Sharing and 5G Core solutions at the heart of its rollout. In June of 2020, the 700MHz frequency will be auctioned, but the 3.5GHz band, which is currently being used by the country’s defense system, will not be available for auction until 2022. By deploying Ericsson Spectrum Sharing already now, VodafoneZiggo can quickly introduce 5G over a wide area, using existing frequency bands and existing Ericsson Radio System equipment.



Greece - COSMOTE selected Ericsson as its sole 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) vendor. 5G RAN products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio will be deployed in the COSMOTE network as part of a smooth, fast and cost-effective transformation to 5G. Under a common approach to energy optimization, Ericsson Radio System radios and basebands will improve the carbon footprint of COSMOTE’s current network, contributing to significant energy savings.



Finland - The Erillisverkot Group is the state-owned company responsible for national communications networks for public authorities, emergency services and other critical services in Finland. In early April, Erillisverkot selected Ericsson to provide next-generation 5G core network products and solutions for its mission-critical broadband network. The Ericsson 5G Core solutions will enable Erillisverkot to manage and control its mission-critical broadband network, safeguard information security and protect data integrity. The network is planned to be operational mid-2021.



Hungary - Magyar Telekom, the largest communications service provider in Hungary, launched commercial 5G services on April 9, 2020 using 5G-ready products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio. The launch came just two weeks after the service provider secured the related 3.5GHz spectrum in Hungary’s spectrum auction on March 26, with the network accessible to subscribers via 5G-ready devices, enabling them to benefit from the new generation of connectivity.