Thursday, May 21, 2020

EKINOPS secures additional financing

EKINOPS has secured a new €12 million credit facility from its bank partners. Ninety percent of the loan is guaranteed by the French state under the PGE state-guaranteed loan scheme.

In addition, EKINOP's U.S. subsidiary also secured financing under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) offered to SMEs by the Small Business Administration.

