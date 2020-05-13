EKINOPS has secured a new €12 million credit facility from its bank partners. Ninety percent of the loan is guaranteed by the French state under the PGE state-guaranteed loan scheme.
In addition, EKINOP's U.S. subsidiary also secured financing under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) offered to SMEs by the Small Business Administration.
Thursday, May 21, 2020
EKINOPS secures additional financing
Thursday, May 21, 2020 Ekinops
EKINOPS has secured a new €12 million credit facility from its bank partners. Ninety percent of the loan is guaranteed by the French state under the PGE state-guaranteed loan scheme.