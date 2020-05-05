Digital Realty hosts AI clusters powered by NVIDIA GPUs

Digital Realty announced a new solution to deliver AI-ready IT infrastructure powered by NVIDIA DGX systems. The solution enables the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads, and provides the components customers need to solve global coverage, capacity and network needs.



Powered by PlatformDIGITAL and NVIDIA DGX, the Data Hub solution accommodates typical enterprise deployments of AI infrastructure to address the placement, connectivity and hosting of critical data infrastructure in proximity to users, networks, clouds and things. It localizes data aggregation, staging, analytics, streaming and data management to optimize data exchange, empowering businesses to distribute intelligence across the enterprise to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.



NVIDIA DGX-1 delivers over 1 petaFLOPS of performance; NVIDIA DGX-2 delivers over 2 petaFLOPS.



https://www.digitalrealty.com/nvidia-digital-realty-partnership