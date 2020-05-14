Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier activates 800G with Ciena

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier has activated the first European 800G network connecting its data centers in Vienna, Austria.
The 800Gbps transmission has been validated for stability and error rates in a live environment.
The deployment will allow Deutsche Telekom to transport eight 100G of data traffic in less than 100Ghz of spectrum and is optimized for high-capacity 100GE and 400GE customer interface connectivity. Ciena said its solution is the first to transport 2x400GE across a single 800G wavelength.
In the next phase, Deutsche Telekom intends to implement Ciena’s WL5e with its 6500 and Waveserver 5 platforms, managed by Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, in Public Telehouse Exchange points.
“We pride ourselves on always being a step ahead and this move will push us over the threshold. It will help us achieve a significant industry milestone by delivering the first 800G network in Europe. With it, we will increase network capacity and efficiency, and create a more adaptive network that can meet our customer’s needs now and into the future,” said Rolf Nafziger, Senior Vice President, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier.
