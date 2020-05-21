Couchbase raises $105 million in Series G for NoSQL database

Couchbase, which offers a NoSQL database, raised $105 million in its Series G round of fundraising.



The new funding round was led by GPI Capital, also included oversubscribed participation from existing investors Accel, Sorenson Capital, North Bridge Venture Partners, Glynn Capital, Adams Street Partners, and Mayfield.



Couchbase said its customer base now exceeds 500 enterprises, including over 30% of the Fortune 100. In its latest fiscal year, the company reports over 70% total contract value growth, 50%+ new business growth, and 35%+ growth in average subscription deal size. The company has nearly $100M in committed annual recurring revenue.



“To be competitive today, enterprises must transform digitally and use technology to get closer to their customers and improve the productivity of their workforces. To do so, they require a cloud-native database built specifically to support modern web, mobile and IoT applications. Application developers and enterprise architects rely on Couchbase to enable agile application development on a platform that performs at scale, from the public cloud to the edge, and provides operational simplicity and reliability,” said Couchbase President and CEO Matt Cain. “More and more, the largest companies in the world truly run their businesses on Couchbase, architecting their most business-critical applications on our platform. This has become even more pronounced today as all companies are closely evaluating their digital strategies while carefully managing their capital allocation plans. Completing this funding round in the current climate is a testament to the importance of modern databases and the relevance of Couchbase as we continue our path to becoming a large, public company.”



Couchbase is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.