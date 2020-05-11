CoreSite connects its Los Angeles campus to Oracle Cloud

CoreSite Realty announced the immediate availability of new fiber interconnection to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect at its Los Angeles Campus.



CoreSite’s cloud-enabled data center campuses now offering fiber interconnection in Los Angeles as well as previously implemented at its Northern Virginia campus, provide customers low-latency fiber connectivity to each of the U.S. Oracle Cloud regions located in Ashburn, VA and Phoenix, AZ. Oracle customers can harness the power of scalable, low-latency, hybrid architectures at CoreSite to unlock innovation and drive business growth.



Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect provides dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and other Oracle Cloud services. FastConnect provides an easy, elastic, and economical way to create a dedicated and private connection with higher bandwidth options, and a more reliable and consistent networking experience versus public internet-based connections.





