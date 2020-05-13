CommScope names Jeff White as Chief Commercial Officer

CommScope has appointed Jeff White as Chief Commercial Officer. He will be responsible for the development and growth of CommScope’s sales and marketing operations to meet strategic business initiatives.



White joins CommScope from Here Technologies, a location services platform company, where he served as chief customer officer in Amsterdam and oversaw a complete go-to-market transformation. Previously, he was chief revenue officer for Syniverse and Extreme Networks and held several leadership roles with Cisco Systems including senior vice president/president of India - Bangalore. Mr. White has nearly 30 years of experience in network technology industries, the majority in sales leadership roles of increasing responsibility.