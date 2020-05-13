Colt trims latencies on key financial routes with Arista switches

Colt Technology Services has reduced latency on critical routes of its PrizmNet infrastructure in Europe. PrizmNet serves the high-frequency trading (HFT) sector and the Capital Markets community, including financial brokers, investment funds and banks, and FX-related applications.



Colt PrizmNet is underpinned by the Colt IQ Network, a 100Gbps optimised intelligent network that’s distributed to more than 29,000 on net buildings, 900 data centres and hundreds of data network connection points around the world.



Following recent investment in its ultra-low latency PrizmNet infrastructure in Asia, Colt has now implemented next-generation Arista 7130 Layer 1 switches (also known as Metamako Metamux) within the PrizmNet European core to provide even lower latency connectivity between the following key liquidity hubs and exchanges:



Equinix London (LD4) and London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Equinix London (LD4) and Interxion London (IXL)

Equinix London (LD4) and Equinix Frankfurt (FR2)

Interxion London (IXL) and Equinix Frankfurt (FR2)

Interxion London (IXL) and Equinix Zurich (ZH4)

Interxion London (IXL) and Bolsa de Madrid Colocation (BME)



Colt said customers connected to these hubs and exchanges via PrizmNet, and service providers using PrizmNet to connect to away markets or to execute to brokers or market data services, will automatically benefit from the latency reductions and performance enhancements on these routes.



“We know that every microsecond counts for Capital Markets participants. The latency reductions on these important European routes will help our PrizmNet customers improve their trading performance and execution success rates,” says Matthew Reinholds, Colt’s Head of Capital Markets for the US and Europe. “Colt will continue to monitor the market and make infrastructure investments to ensure we keep delivering the best possible latencies and performance for the Capital Markets community.”



