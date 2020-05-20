Colt appoints Keri Gilder as CEO

Colt Technology Services appointed Keri Gilder as its new CEO, replacing Carl Grivner, who after five years with Colt, has decided to step down.



“Colt has always been determined to be ahead of the curve. It’s why we invested in high bandwidth connectivity, blockchain and APIs, even before we saw customer demand for these innovative solutions. It has been a privilege to lead an organisation during such a transformation, and it’s been an honour to have the backing of the Board, my team and the wider organisation as we pushed ahead with doing some things that haven’t been done before. I am proud to be a Coltie, and I can’t wait to see where Keri takes the business – it’s in incredibly capable hands," stated Carl Grivner.Gilder has served as Colt's Chief Commercial Officer since joining the organisation in November 2018. Before joining Colt, Keri held several leadership roles at Ciena but was most recently its Vice President and General Manager EMEA, responsible for guiding Ciena’s EMEA service provider and enterprise customers, as well as partners.