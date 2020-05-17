China Mobile launches enterprise Private Line Service based on NG OTN

China Mobile Guangdong introduced an enterprise private line service based on Next-Generation Optical Transport Network (NG OTN) technology from Huawei.



The new service runs between Guangzhou’s Dongfengzhong and Liwan districts. The companies said their joint innovation in NG OTN technology defines a smaller-granularity and more flexible optical network that supports an expanded number of service connections, higher resource utilization, and lower transmission latency, further enhancing the capability of smart private networks.



Highlights:





Minimum service granularity is 2 Mbit/s, and the number of network connections is increased 100 times. 100G can support 1000 service connections, providing massive premium private line services for industries.

Reducing processing latency of devices by up to 90% assures ultra-low latency for financial and industrial manufacturing scenarios.

2 Mbit/s to 100 Gbit/s stepless speed and hitless adjustment provides bandwidth on demand (BOD) without interrupting services.

The integrated all-optical network is compatible with multiple technologies such as SDH, OTN, and NG OTN, supports flexible access of enterprise customers anywhere in the province, and ensures fast service provisioning within days.





China Mobile Guangdong has deployed Optical Cross-Connect (OXC) devices at more than 40 transmission nodes. The cloud-based OTN intelligent management and control system has managed over 55,000 NEs, facilitating China Mobile Guangdong's construction of an all-optical network.