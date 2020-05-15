China Mobile deploys ZTE's 5G transport management system

The Guangdong Branch of China Mobile has completed the large-scale deployment of ZTE’s intelligent cloud-based 5G transport management and control system.



ZTE's ZENIC ONE (UME)is now providing unified management of 150,000 PTN network elements in Guangdong province.





ZENIC ONE adopts a new-generation B/S management and control system with the capability to manage up to 300,000+ network elements. It is based on a cloud-native, microservices technology. Moreover, the ZENIC ONE (UME) system supports the unified management of various types of transport networks, such as PTN/SPN, IPRAN, and OTN, providing high availability and elastic system scalability.In order to improve the intelligent O&M efficiency and address the challenges of the SPN network management, the Guangdong Branch of China Mobile has gradually deployed ZTE’s ZENIC ONE (UME) in its existing networks since July 2019. To date, the ZENIC ONE system has been deployed in the cloud resource pool of the Guangdong Branch of China Mobile, realizing centralized management, control and analysis of the network.