China Mobile and Huawei install 5G at 6500m on Everest

China Mobile and Huawei installed a 5G base station at 6500m elevation on Mt. Everest.



The site will provide communication services for this 2020 Mount Everest re-measurement and climbing season.



Huawei supplied its end-to-end solutions in the construction of China Mobile’s Everest dual Gigabit network, where base stations were built in Mount Everest Base Camp at the altitude of 5,300 meters, the Transition Camp at 5,800 meters, and the Forward Camp at 6,500 meters. Huawei’s 5G AAU and SPN technologies are applied at these base stations, where network maintenance and optimization are done by a dozen of network specialists who station 24/7 in regions at altitude of 5,300 meters and above to ensure smooth network operations.



Huawei's 5G AAU is highly integrated in a compact size, making it easy for deployment and installation. The company says its solution performs well in extreme environment such as Mount Everest. In this project, a network in the "stand alone plus non-stand alone" (SA+NSA) mode connects five 5G base stations. Meanwhile, the 5G fast and huge-capacity connectivity is achieved by Huawei’s Massive MIMO technology supporting lightning speed and large bandwidth. Huawei’s Massive MIMO offers highly flexible three-dimensional narrow beams that works particularly well in vertically situations like in Mount Everest. At the altitude of 5,300 meters, the 5G download speed exceeded 1.66 Gbps, where the upload speed tops 215 Mbps.









More than 10 construction personnel carried materials to the site, including optical cables, antennas, and auxiliary equipment. Solar panels are being used to power the sites.







China Unicom has extended 4G and 5G coverage to Mount Everest Observation Deck and Mount Everest Base Camp No. 1 on the Tibetan side of the mountain, altitudes of more than 5,000 and 5,200 meters respectively.