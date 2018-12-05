Canadian court rules extradition process can continue for Huawei exec

A Canadian court has ruled that the extradition process of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to the United States to face fraud charges may continue. The question at hand was whether the case should be dismissed for failing to meet the criteria of "double criminality" -- whether the alleged activity also violates Canadian law.



In a press statement, Huawei expressed its disappointment and said it hoped Canada's judicial system would ultimately "prove Ms. Meng's innocence."



Huawei's CFO is arrested in Canada, U.S. seeks extradition







Meng Wanzhou (Sabrina Weng) is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei.





A biography on Huawei's website says Meng Wanzhou joined the company in 1993 and has previously held the positions of Director of the International Accounting Dept, CFO of Huawei Hong Kong, and President of the Accounting Mgmt Dept. She is credited with the founding of five shared service centers around the world, the completion of Huawei's Global Payment Center in Shenzhen, leading an eight-year partnership with IBM focused on Integrated Financial Services.