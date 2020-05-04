Bavaria's M-net picks ADTRAN for G.fast

M-net, the leading fiber optic provider in Bavaria, Germany, has selected the ADTRAN Software-Defined Access (SD-Access) portfolio, specifically for its Fiber-to-the-Building (FTTB) products, and Mosaic Cloud Platform to help accelerate the introduction of gigabit services to its residential and business customers.



M-net is leveraging ADTRAN’s second-generation G.fast technology to rapidly expand its fiber broadband network coverage by leveraging the existing wiring throughout the buildings within its footprint.



“M-net’s goal is to extend our fiber network into every connected apartment and office via FTTH over time. The new generation of Gfast is a solution that immediately enables us to provide our customers with gigabit services via the existing FTTB-infrastructure – a solution significantly more reliable, more robust against interference and much more efficient in the carbon footprint than alternative technologies in the market,” said Dr. Hermann Rodler, M-net Chief Technology Officer.



“The push for gigabit services is being fueled by competition and championed by regulatory agencies around the world. Together this drives the need to bring fiber deeper into the network and closer to the end user. In scenarios where Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) deployment architectures are not pragmatic, broadband access innovation is required,” said Dr. Eduard Scheiterer, Managing Director, ADTRAN GmbH. “With its broad Gigabit Gfast portfolio, ADTRAN is well-positioned to capitalize on this market opportunity as operators worldwide look to expand the range and reach of gigabit services to any customer over any network infrastructure.”



https://www.adtran.com/index.php/broadband-access/g-fast