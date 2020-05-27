Aruba introduces "Instant On" 1930 Series of smart-managed switches

Aruba introduced a new series of switches that enable small businesses to deploy a unified, high-speed network that is easy to set-up, manage and maintain.
The new Aruba Instant On 1930 Series of smart-managed switches seamlessly integrate with existing Instant On indoor/outdoor access points (APs), and can be centrally managed with the Instant On mobile app.
The new Instant On 1930 Switch Series features:
- Flexible configurations with 8, 24, or 48 1G ports with PoE and high speed 10G connectivity
- Enhanced PoE+ on all ports to power a range of Internet of Things devices
- Choice of management modes for flexibility:
- Cloud-management via mobile app or web browser
- Local web GUI
- Limited lifetime warranty for maximum investment protection