Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Aruba introduces "Instant On" 1930 Series of smart-managed switches

Aruba introduced a new series of switches that enable small businesses to deploy a unified, high-speed network that is easy to set-up, manage and maintain.

The new Aruba Instant On 1930 Series of smart-managed switches seamlessly integrate with existing Instant On indoor/outdoor access points (APs), and can be centrally managed with the Instant On mobile app.

The new Instant On 1930 Switch Series features:

  • Flexible configurations with 8, 24, or 48 1G ports with PoE and high speed 10G connectivity
  • Enhanced PoE+ on all ports to power a range of Internet of Things devices
  • Choice of management modes for flexibility:
  • Cloud-management via mobile app or web browser
  • Local web GUI
  • Limited lifetime warranty for maximum investment protection