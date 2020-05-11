Aruba integrates its policy manager with Microsoft endpoint protection

Aruba has integrated its ClearPass Policy Manager with Microsoft Endpoint Manager, a unified management platform that includes Configuration Manager and Microsoft Intune. ClearPass Policy Manager has also been integrated with Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), a unified endpoint security platform designed to help enterprises prevent, detect, investigate and respond to advanced threats.



This integration allows ClearPass to control access to critical network resources based on endpoint security intelligence provided by Microsoft, reducing the risk posed by compromised network connections.



“Protecting enterprises against attacks requires a holistic approach to security based on an open approach to device and application protection,” said Michael Tennefoss, vice president of Strategic Partnerships at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “Aruba’s ClearPass provides policy management on network infrastructure from any vendor, while Microsoft Endpoint Manager provides secure, integrated management of devices and applications from any source. Operating in concert, ClearPass and Microsoft Endpoint Manager address endpoint security for a very broad range of IT, IoT, BYOD and operational technology (OT) devices and applications used in different vertical markets.”



https://www.arubanetworks.com/assets/pso/PSO_MicrosoftSecurity.pdf





