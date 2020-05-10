Airgain’s antenna-modem brings FirstNet LTE to public safety vehicles

Airgain introduced an antenna-modem that includes an integrated FirstNet Ready high-power LTE modem supporting the 3GPP Band 14 High Power UE output power functionality.



Band 14 spectrum is the nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the U.S. government specifically for FirstNet.



The rugged vehicle antenna-modem solution tightly couples essential LTE radio components to meet the most demanding needs of public safety and fleet vehicles.



Airgain said its new AC-HPUE product ensures transmission of the maximum allowable radiated power directly to the LTE antenna elements. AirgainConnect’s patented technology eliminates the signal loss over coax cables that run from mobile routers mounted in vehicle compartments to roof-mounted antennas, which combined with HPUE capability provides up to ten times the transmit power at the antenna when compared to the router’s conventional modem and antenna. The result is a dramatic increase in the coverage area and higher data rates.



Airgain has partnered with Assured Wireless Corporation to utilize the industry’s first FirstNet Ready™ certified Band 14 HPUE modem module in the AirgainConnect platform.



“AirgainConnect is a breakthrough new platform that integrates high-power mobile modem technology with an antenna into the same package, enabling superior performance for 4G and 5G communications,” said Jacob Suen, President and CEO of Airgain. “Through our new partnership with Assured Wireless we are proud to announce AirgainConnect AC-HPUE, the first AirgainConnect product. Powered by Assured Wireless’ HPUE modem module, the AirgainConnect AC-HPUE enables more reliable connections, wider coverage, and greater performance. We are thrilled to announce this new platform, which for Airgain represents a new level of advanced product solutions, enabling improved connectivity to those who need it most, our first responders.”