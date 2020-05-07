ADVA upgrades its Oscilloquartz timing technology

ADVA launched a major new software upgrade and introduced additional hardware cards for its high-capacity core Oscilloquartz synchronization solutions, the OSA 5430 and 5440, to help mobile network operators (MNOs) meet stringent 5G sync requirements while supporting all existing mobile technologies.



ADVA said the enhancements to the OSA 5420 edge device and the OSA 5430 and 5440 core solutions enable a seamless transition to ePRTC and emerging PRTC-B specifications while supporting legacy interfaces for frequency synchronization. In addition, transparent and boundary clocks with tighter specifications assure precise timing delivery to base stations.



The new solutions, as well as the OSA 5420 Series, feature firmware that supports the ITU-T’s newly specified boundary clocks, class C and D. With their enhanced timestamping capabilities, the devices distribute time with accuracy better than 5 nanoseconds. The new line cards enable operators to achieve precise synchronization of legacy network architectures based on PRCs, SSUs, composite clocks and NTP. The OSA 5430 and 5440 also support highly accurate multi-band, multi-constellation GNSS receivers, engineered to overcome inaccuracy caused by ionospheric delay variation.



“These new features give communication service providers exactly what they need. Now there’s a truly risk-free route to the new breed of mobile services. With our technology, network operators can keep their legacy services up and running while cost-effectively achieving the extremely stringent timing requirements of 5G,” said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “MNOs rely on their existing applications and we don’t expect them to be phased out any time soon. Yet it’s also important to stay ahead of the curve and ensure that 5G connectivity is ready to go. That’s why we’ve enhanced our modular devices to both protect and future-proof legacy synchronization architectures. With our technology, it’s easy to maintain existing revenue streams while preparing to meet the strict new ePRTC/PRTC-B specifications needed to support tomorrow’s phase and time synchronization.”



