ADVA supports Quantum-Secure VPN (QuaSiModO) project

ADVA is playing a key role in a unique research initiative extending post-quantum security to VPN networks.











OPENQKD, which is funded by the European Commission, seeks to accelerate the commercial adoption of QKD technology and to promote interoperability through an ecosystem of 38 partners, including academic institutions, network operators, and manufacturers of network and QKD equipment.



“By bringing our technology and expertise to the OPENQKD project, we’re helping to address vital security issues in critical communications. Whether in telecoms or government networks, quantum hacking puts the long-term security of sensitive data at risk,” said Helmut Grießer, director, advanced technology, ADVA. “Our ConnectGuard™ encryption technology has earned a strong reputation for protecting service provider and enterprise networks while ensuring highest capacity, lowest latency and maximum scale. In OPENQKD, we’ll demonstrate in practical use cases how our ConnectGuard™ technology can be augmented with QKD to make encrypted communication resistant against quantum computer attacks.”



The world's first commercial-grade quantum test network link is now operational between the BT Labs in Suffolk and the Cambridge node of the UK's new Quantum Network, which is being built by the Quantum Communications Hub, a collaboration between research and industry, supported by the UK's National Quantum Technologies Programme. The new connection stretches from BT's Adastral Park research campus near Ipswich in the East of England, to Cambridge. The wider UKQN network then extends onward over the National Dark Fibre Infrastructure Service to Bristol in the South-West.The link uses over 125km of standard BT optical fibre between Cambridge and Adastral Park, with BT Exchanges acting as 'trusted nodes' along the route. The link will carry both quantum and non-quantum traffic; the QKD technique shares data encryption keys via an ultra-secure quantum channel over the same fibre that carries the encrypted data itself. ADVA confirmed that its FSP 3000 is playing a key role in the new UKQNtel transport network secured by quantum key distribution (QKD). As part of an initiative led by QComm Hub, and with partners BT, ID Quantique and the universities of Cambridge and York, ADVA has constructed a QKD link capable of carrying classical and quantum channels on the same standard, installed fiber. The OPENQKD project, whose mission is to create and trial a secure communication network across Europe based on quantum key distribution (QKD), will leverage ADVA's FSP 3000 and FSP 150 platforms. ADVA will provide optical and Ethernet encryptors as well as open line systems for multiple testbed locations.

The company has supplied its ADVA FSP 150 with ConnectGuard Ethernet encryption for the Quantum-Secure VPN Modules and Operation Modes (QuaSiModO) project, which is being conducted by the Fraunhofer Institute of Applied and Integrated Security, the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich and genua GmbH. Funding is provided by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research.The QuaSiModO project is testing new quantum-resistant algorithms in the packet domain. The goal is to develop viable security solutions that can protect Layer 2 and 3 data against all forms of cyberattack, including those from quantum computers.“As part of the QuaSiModO project, we’re continuing to drive innovation in future-proof cryptography. This initiative extends comprehensive post-quantum security to VPNs and enables businesses and government institutions to protect their data from tomorrow’s attacks,” said Jörg-Peter Elbers, SVP, advanced technology, ADVA. “Together with our partners, we’re ensuring that network security technology doesn’t fall behind in the computing power race. Our role in the project combines our experience with transport layer post-quantum security and our proven expertise when it comes to encrypting Carrier Ethernet connectivity. We’re helping to create a solution able to protect packet services today and ready to be upgraded later to comply with emerging specifications from standards bodies such as the USA’s National Institute of Standards and Technology.”“When quantum computers emerge, they’ll be able to quickly crack complex problems that would take today’s most powerful supercomputers many years to solve. That’s why enterprises, governments and communication service providers are looking to leverage security technology built on quantum-safe algorithms,” commented Alexander von Gernler, head of research, genua GmbH. “For a decade, we’ve been focused on the threat posed by large quantum computers, and much of our work in recent years has been about developing practical quantum-resistant signatures and key establishment protocols. Now, we’re leading the QuaSiModO consortium, working with ADVA and the other partners to bring post-quantum security to network Layers 2 and 3, and deliver the robust future-proof protection that classical encryption technologies simply can’t.”