ADVA supplies ConnectGuard encryption to dacoso

dacoso, an IT service provider based in Germany, has deployed ADVA's ConnectGuard Cloud encryption to ensure end-to-end security for its virtual private network (VPN). The low-latency solution is now safeguarding connectivity between dacoso’s data centers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as its virtual cloud services





“By deploying ADVA’s ConnectGuard Cloud technology, we’re harnessing virtualized encryption that’s flexible, scalable and doesn’t come with a heavy bandwidth penalty. The solution ensures rigorous data protection for both our branches and our cloud locations. And, because it works without large additional data ballast, it also improves network utilization and reduces cost-per-encrypted-bit,” said Karsten Geise, head of business and product development, dacoso. “Now our cloud network meets all regulatory requirements, such as GDPR, while being simpler and more efficient. Removing the need for hardware appliances also frees up valuable rack space and means we can easily shop around for new innovation in the future rather than being constrained by single-vendor lock-in.”ConnectGuard Cloud, which is based on ADVA’s Ensemble Connector virtualization platform, delivers encryption at Layer 2, 3 and 4, along with improved latency and throughput performance compared to IPSec. With its zero-touch provisioning and automated key management, ADVA’s unique cloud-native technology also significantly simplifies operations for dacoso’s team. Complexity is further reduced by automated key distribution and management, centrally orchestrated by the ADVA Ensemble Controller management solution.“dacoso now has all the advantages of highly efficient and extremely rigorous encryption, delivered entirely through software. That means ultra-low latency protection at Layers 2, 3 and 4, as well as unrivaled advantages in terms of scale and ease of use,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA.