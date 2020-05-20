ADVA brings its Oscilloquartz synchronization to power utility networks

ADVA has upgraded its entire range of Oscilloquartz grandmaster clocks to meet the latest PTP profiles for time, frequency and phase synchronization in power utility networks. This includes the OSA 5401 small form-factor pluggable, the OSA 5405 for indoor and outdoor substation deployments, the OSA 5420 Series, and the highly scalable OSA 5430 and 5440 with 10Gbit/s interfaces and fully redundant hardware.







ADVA said the enhanced technology will empower electricity providers to evolve their infrastructure into smart grids based on Precision Time Protocol (PTP) power profiles, while at the same time supporting all legacy timing signals. The technologies enable an easy migration to an Ethernet-based timing network with support for PTP, Network Time Protocol (NTP) and SyncE, as well as IRIG-B, PPS and BITS legacy interfaces. PTP-based backup combined with multi-band GNSS receivers and advanced monitoring capabilities ensure that the upgraded solutions provide highly reliable delivery of precise timing information even during long GNSS outages.“Our upgraded technology makes it simple to modernize utility infrastructure. Now, power network operators can achieve the accurate and stable synchronization needed to develop smart grid power networks built on packet-based solutions, while also maintaining legacy timing,” said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “Our technology provides a clear and cost-efficient path to robust and future-proof utility network synchronization. Its PTP timing delivery complements and replaces legacy protocols, enabling the accurate and resilient timing needed for emerging intelligent applications. Along with our multi-constellation GNSS receivers, PTP backup is also essential for protecting critical power networks. This ensures efficient operations and the best protection from malicious attacks.”