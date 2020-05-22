AAE-1 subsea cable doubles capacity with Infinera

The Asia-Africa-Europe-1 Consortium (AAE-1), which operates one of the largest subsea cable systems in the world, recently completed a significant upgrade with Infinera.



The upgrade, which is based on Infinera’s fourth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE4) technology and Instant Bandwidth capability, enabled AAE-1 to double the capacity on its intercontinental network while reducing total cost of ownership and increasing service agility and network reliability.



AAE-1’s cable system spans 25,000 kilometers of subsea and terrestrial network. The AAE-1 cable system terminates at two points of presence in Singapore and is the only next-generation cable that continues further into Asia through diverse terrestrial routes across Thailand, providing connectivity to Vietnam, Cambodia, and Hong Kong. This unique routing enables AAE-1 to deliver one of the lowest-latency routes between Hong Kong, India, the Middle East, and Europe.



“AAE-1 is an important subsea cable asset for carriers globally, with bandwidth needs growing rapidly, particularly during this very difficult and deeply sad global crisis. After a rigorous evaluation, we selected Infinera for its superior reach, optical transmission performance, and reliability,” explained Mr. Loucas Balis, Chairman, AAE-1 Management Committee.



“When selecting a solution for AAE-1, it was critical to select a vendor with a seamless scalable solution for the entire network, with great economics,” Giuseppe Sini, Vice Chairman, AAE-1 Management Committee added. “Infinera gave AAE-1 the ability to activate capacity quickly and really differentiate our services. Infinera has been an excellent choice.”



“We are pleased to support AAE-1’s network upgrade, delivering the benefits of Infinera’s photonic integrated circuit-based ICE4 solution, featuring industry-leading spectral efficiency, Nyquist subcarriers, SD-FEC gain sharing, and Smart Optimize. The deployed solution also delivered extended C-band open line system terrestrial crossings that are expandable in-service to L-band,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera.





https://www.aaeone.com/aaeportal/



http://www.infinera.com





















