5G Open Innovation Lab mentors first 17 start-ups

A new 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab) is now underway with support founding partners Intel, NASA and T-Mobile.



5G OI Lab will provide engineering, technology and industry resources to help selected start-ups to develop, test and bring to market new use cases that unleash the potential of 5G.



"Our first program provides start-ups with virtual access to mentors and tools to collaborate directly with technology and business leaders to design and bring to life their vision and dreams for new 5G applications." said Jim Brisimitzis, general partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab. "We've adapted our program into a virtual format in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful to our partners for stepping up their support to ensure our first cohort has the best experience possible in a virtual environment."



Aarna Networks - 5G/edge app orchestration, management and automation - https://www.aarnanetworks.com

Evolute – Enterprise container migration, management, and optimization - http://www.evolute.io/

Expeto.io - Platform to manage global Enterprise IoT connectivity - http://expeto.io/

Iunu – Computer vision platform for greenhouse-based agriculture and tracking - https://iunu.com/

Gybe – HW platform and edge service for employee connectivity – http://gybe.inc

Mutable – AirBnB for servers (distributed public edge) - https://mutable.io/

NLM – Optical computing materials and design- www.nonlinearmaterials.com

Numurus - Making robots smarter - https://www.numurus.com/

Omnivor – Holographic real-time and on-demand video platform - https://www.omnivor.io/

OptiPulse – Optical fronthaul mesh networking - https://optipulse.com/

PlutoVR – Spatial communications platform - https://www.plutovr.com/

Scivista – Collaborative, virtual reality data visualization – https://www.scivista.com/

Taqtile - AR/VR platform for frontline workers - https://taqtile.com/

Transparent Path - Building a more agile, efficient & predictive supply chain for food - http://xparent.io

The Lab has selected 17 companies as members of the first cohort that will participate in a 12-week program. In addition to three companies that are currently in stealth mode, the first cohort includes the following startups:"Ecosystem innovation is important to unlocking the potential of 5G, and as a founding member of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, we will help nurture start-ups developing 5G and edge applications that focus on digital transformation for industries," said Caroline Chan, vice president, Data Platforms Group and general manager, Network Business Incubation Division at Intel. "There is a breadth of opportunities across multiple industries, and to make them a reality it requires this type of industry collaboration to accelerate and bring innovative 5G solutions to market.""5G has the potential to transform our world by enabling new, groundbreaking applications," said Neville Ray, president of technology at T-Mobile. "T-Mobile is building a 5G network unlike any other, with unmatched breadth and massive capacity nationwide. Through efforts like the 5G Open Innovation Lab, we're providing developers and startups with the tools to unleash transformative services for people across the country, benefitting everything from entertainment and gaming to education and public safety."Applications are currently being accepted online for the Fall program.